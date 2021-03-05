Bauman officially charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Press release

Local real estate agent, 43 year old, Leigh Ann Bauman of Lake Ozark, Missouri has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to court records filed today, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control were contacted by the attorney of a witness who was solicited to hire individuals to kill Bauman’s ex mother-in-law. The witness recorded Bauman’s request and agreement to pay $1,500 for individuals from St. Louis to make the ex-mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident”. In the recording, Bauman was asked multiple times if she was sure she wanted to hire these people, and she confirmed. Bauman stated specially that she knew as a Christian it was wrong but that she could ask for forgiveness. Bauman sent a text message to Bauman’s daughter reading “your grandmother will die.” Because of the threat, Bauman explained to the witness that she wanted the ex mother-in-law killed in Hermann. Bauman believed the ex-mother-in-law was interfering with Bauman’s relationship with her children.

Prosecutors requested a no bond warrant on Bauman due to her ties to multiple states, finances, danger to the victim, and statement she would be getting out very shortly.

Under Missouri law and the Constitution of the United States, Bauman is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.