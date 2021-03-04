Thin crust, deep dish, St. Louis-style: A guide to the best pizza at the Lake

Marie Krolikowski

Lake Lifestyles

“When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.” Who doesn’t like a piping hot, cheese-topped pizza pie? Since I’m from Chicago, my personal preference is the deep dish pizza pie. A thick, three-inch-tall crust layered with mozzarella cheese, meat, vegetables and a traditional thick red sauce. Is there any other option? To my surprise, the choices at the Lake proves there are many.

Whatever your preference, there is sure to be something amongst the options here to please even the pickiest of palates.

OSAGE BEACH

Arris Pizza and Pub

3924 Jr. Prewitt Pkwy.

573-348-2288

If it’s Greek-style pizza you’re after, that’s Arris Pizza and Pub’s speciality — made with a thin, hand-tossed crust. The most requested pie is the House Pizza, which is similar to the well-known supreme. Gluten-free and cauliflower crust pizzas are available. They offer dine-in and pick-up service.

Sauce options: Red sauce, alfredo, basil pesto, olive oil, and barbecue sauce.

Topping options: Traditional meats and vegetables, gyro meat, jalapeño peppers, shrimp, and more.

Cheese: Arris uses a seven-blend cheese topping.

Specialty pizzas include: Venus made with gyro meat, onions and roma tomatoes; and the Gaea topped with Canadian bacon, roasted garlic, pineapple, and a mixture of blue cheese and pizza sauce.

Al’s Chevy’s Pizza and Pub

5151 Osage Beach Pkwy.

573-302-0027

Known for their St. Louis-style pizza, Chevy’s offerings start with a thin, cracker crust. The often-requested toppings of sausage and Canadian bacon are homemade in-house. Dine in, carry out and delivery is available. There is a gluten-free option along with take and bake pizzas.

Sauce options: Red sauce.

Topping options: Traditional meats and vegetables, jalapeños, fresh garlic, pineapple and more.

Cheese options: A provolone and mozzarella blend.

Specialty pizzas include: The Supreme is made of meat and vegetables, and the Meat Lover’s pizza (these are also their most popular).

PaPPo’s Pizzeria and Pub

4705 Osage Beach Pkwy.

573-693-1092

For a variety, PaPPo’s has an extensive list of crust, sauce, toppings and cheese options. They pride themselves on their stone-hearth baked crusts and sauces that are all homemade in-house. Hand-tossed, St. Louis thin crust, gluten-free and cauliflower crusts are among the options. With dozens of craft beer on tap, it’s easy to find something to accompany that slice of pizza. Dine-in, carry out and delivery are available.

Sauce options: Red sauce, olive oil glaze, creamy Caesar glaze, ranch dressing glaze, pesto, white sauce, Melissa’s famous salsa, buffalo glaze, barbecue sauce and a dijon/ketchup sauce.

Topping options: Traditional meats and vegetables, slow cooked pulled pork, shrimp, breaded eggplant, and more.

Cheese options: A wide selection of cheese toppings are offered.

Specialty pizzas include: Blackened Shrimp pizza drizzled with a thousand island sauce; and the most popular, PaPPo’s Kitchen Sink. This is a combination of the meat lovers and veggie mix. It’s a pie with everything on it.

Imo’s Pizza

4344 Osage Beach Pkwy.

573-302-8300

Imo’s prides themselves on their St. Louis-style pizza, which consists of a thin cracker crust topped with provel cheese — a combination of cheddar, swiss and provolone cheeses. Their sauces are all homemade in-house. The most popular pizzas are The Deluxe and the All Meat Pizza Pie. Imo’s offers dine in, take out and delivery options. Gluten-free crust is not an option at this time.

Sauce options: Imo’s special homemade sauce.

Topping options: Traditional meats and vegetables in addition to eggs, roasted red peppers, hamburger, anchovy, and more.

Cheese options: Provel cheese

Specialty pizzas include: Egg-ceptional pizza made with Italian dressing, eggs, sausage, bacon and cheese; the Creamy Garlic Garden consisting of creamy garlic sauce, baby spinach, broccoli, roasted red pepper, mushroom, onion and cheese.

LAKE OZARK

Alley Cats Pizza and Pub

1263 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

573-964-5559

This watering hole on the Bagnell Dam Strip is known for great pizza. Alley Cats offers a St. Louis-style thin, cracker crust. The most popular pizza ordered is the Supreme. Gluten-free pizza is on the menu. Dine-in and carry-out service available.

Sauce options: Red, buffalo, and white garlic sauce.

Topping options: Traditional meats and vegetables plus hamburger, jalapeño peppers, pineapple, and more.

Cheese options: Mozzarella.

Specialty pizzas include: White Garlic Sauce Pizza topped with chicken, tomatoes, onion, mushroom and bacon.

Casagrotto Pizza

1312 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

573-964-5224

Located on the lower level of Casablanca, Casagrotto Pizza delivers pizza straight from their custom-built brick oven that cooks their pies to perfection. Gluten-free pizza is available. Dine-in and pick-up are also available.

Sauce options: Housemade tomato sauce, pesto, and alfredo.

Toppings options: Traditional meats and vegetables in addition to anchovies, capicola, artichoke, caramelized onion, and more.

Cheese options: Five blend cheese mixture.

Specialty pizzas include: Jordan Meister made with house-made sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, pizza sauce and a five-cheese blend; and the Hotel California topped with sausage, roasted garlic, fresh mushrooms, black olives and a house-made alfredo sauce. These are their two most popular pies.

Dam Good Slice Pizza

1097 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

573-693-9954

A new pizza joint to the area, Dam Good Slice Pizza offers a thinner, hand-tossed New York-style pizza crust. Whole pizzas are available in addition to purchasing pizza by the slice. Their sauces are homemade in-house. Gluten-free pizza is currently not available. Carry out is available and plans are to offer delivery service soon.

Sauce options: Specialty homemade red sauce and garlic-infused oil.

Toppings options: Traditional meats and vegetables in addition to prosciutto, capocollo, soppressata, and more.

Cheese options: Mozzarella and whipped ricotta.

Specialty pizzas include: Aegean – a gyro pizza with garlic-infused oil, gyro meat, tomato, onions, olives, feta cheese and topped with a traditional gyro sauce after it comes out of the oven. Other specialities include the BBQ Chicken Pizza and Buffalo Chicken Pizza.

JJ Twig’s Pizzeria and BBQ

1815 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

573-365-9911

At JJ Twig’s, patrons can choose from thin crust, their original double decker (a double layer of crust and toppings) or a cauliflower crust. The most popular pizza is the JJ Twig’s Meat Fest made with lots of meat — sausage, hamburger, pepperoni and bacon. Dine-in, carry-out and delivery is available seven days a week.

Sauce options: House-made traditional red sauce. BBQ sauce and taco sauce are also available for specialty pizzas.

Toppings options: Traditional meats and vegetables in addition to jalapeño peppers, anchovy, artichokes and grilled chicken.

Cheese options: Whole milk mozzarella cheese grated fresh in-house.

Specialty pizzas include: Mexican – a taco flavored meat and sauce, green onion, tomato, black olives and jalapeños; and DamSite BBQ Pizza made with sausage, hamburger, bacon, onion and barbecue sauce.

Li’L Rizzo’s

204 Emerald Bay Dr. – Lake Ozark

573-365-3003

929 Premium Outlets – Osage Beach

573-302-1500

Made with unbleached flour, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil, not only is this pizza unique but the ingredients result in a smooth and tender dough. The most popular pizzas are the Macho Meat and Supreme. Dine-in and carry-out are available. Li’L Rizzo’s offers a cauliflower crust option.

Sauce options: Red sauce, alfredo, extra virgin olive oil, pesto, buffalo wing sauce and tangy BBQ sauce.

Toppings options: Traditional meat and vegetable options in addition to roasted garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, chopped garlic and fresh jalapeño peppers.

Cheese options: Provel, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, and fresh mozzarella.

Specialty pizzas include: Macho Meat with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon and Canadian bacon; Seafood Pizza made with alfredo sauce topped with shrimp, clams, red crabmeat, mushrooms and bacon.

CAMDENTON

Addy’s Pizza

108 Cecil St.

573-346-8300

Another option for St. Louis-style pie, Addy’s Pizza has a thin, cracker crust and topped with a provo cheese blend. A thicker crust and traditional mozzarella cheese are available upon request. Frequently ordered among diners are the Supreme and Meat Supreme pizzas. Dine-in, pick-up and delivery options are available. Gluten-free is not currently an option.

Sauce options: Addy’s makes their own sauces, including traditional red sauce and ranch.

Toppings options: A vast assortment of meat and vegetable options include traditional choices, chicken, Canadian bacon, pineapple and more.

Cheese options: Provo cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Specialty pizzas include: Buffalo Chicken Pizza made with chicken, ranch dressing and hot sauce; Hawaiian Pizza made with Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Mr. McCheezy

749 N Business Rt. 5

573-346-9600

Mr. McCheezy offers St. Louis-style thin, cracker crust pizza. They also have a gluten-free pizza crust on the menu. Limited dine-in and carry-out is offered. For those who want to enjoy a pizza at a later date, take and bake is available. Meat Lovers and Supreme are customer’s favorite.

Sauce options: Red sauce, and barbecue sauce for the BBQ pizza.

Toppings options: A variety of meats and vegetables.

Cheese options: Whole milk mozzarella cheese is used for most pizzas. Provel is available upon request.

Specialty pizzas include: Hawaiian – Canadian bacon, bacon, and pineapple; Greek pizza – gyro meat, kalamata olives and a traditional Greek yogurt sauce for dipping.

ROCKY MOUNT

Big Ry’s Pizzeria

27574 Highway Y

573-392-5271

For big appetites, Big Ry’s has a generously-sized 30-inch pizza, available for dine-in only. They pride themselves on their thin, cracker crust St. Louis-style pizza pies. Big Ry’s Special and Meat Lovers pizzas are the most popular. Cauliflower crust pizza is also an option. Dine-in and carry-out is available.

Sauce options: Red sauce.

Toppings options: Traditional meat and vegetables in addition to jalapeño peppers, chicken and more. All meats and vegetables are fresh.

Cheese options: Provel cheese is used for most pizzas. Mozzarella is available upon request. All cheese is shredded in-house.

Specialty pizzas include: Big Ry’s Special, made with bacon, onion, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, hamburger and sausage; Taco pizza with salsa pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tortilla chips, lettuce and cheddar and provolone cheese.

----

Due to Covid-19, restaurant times and menu options may vary. Please check with the establishment of choice.