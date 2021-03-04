Laurie Elks announce January students of the month

Submitted Content

Laurie Elks

2020 has been an extremely challenging year. Not only for moms and dads but also for our high school students. These students have had to make the best of a whole new “home study” learning system and, have had to discipline themselves to make the best of what was available.

The Elks of Laurie congratulate those special students that have worked hard to excel above their classmates and receive the Student of the Month Award. It has been their scholastic and socials accomplishments that have won them this prestigious award. They make us proud.

This month’s winners are: From Climax Springs: Dakota Freely and Mason Freely. Versailles: Anna Zolecki and Jordan Williams. Camdenton HS: Ahrens Alison and Kainoah Diaz-Dunham. LCTC: Michael Davis and Seth McIntosh. Horizons: Alexis Stoecklein and Guadalupe Rodriguez-Lopez. Stover: Talley Easton and Aric Gray.