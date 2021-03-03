Wanted man arrested in Miller County after fleeing deputies, causing crash

Press Release

MILLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Miller County Press Release:

On 03/03/2021 while on patrol in Brumley, a Miller County deputy observed Jesse Wayne Scott traveling eastbound on Highway 42. Scott was wanted on several Miller County warrants and fled from Cole County deputies on 03/02/2021. Scott is also wanted in relation to several vehicle thefts in multiple counties.

The deputy attempted to stop Scott who fled at a high rate of speed, causing one crash and endangering another motorist. Scott fled from the vehicle on foot, and thanks to the assistance of a vigilant citizen, Scott was taken into custody and transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a no-bond probation warrant.

Additional felony charges are expected out of Miller and Cole Counties.