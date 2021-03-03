Looking back at Stoutland in 1869

Submitted Content

In 1869, the railroad crossed the Southern tip of Camden County. To look back In that same year, Mr. William Wair, the first merchant in Stoutland, built a frame building (18'x24') which was the first building and store on the site that became the town of Stoutland. Stoutland was the only railroad town in Camden County and for many years did a thriving freight business. It was a shipping point for livestock for many farmers in Camden & Laclede Counties. The town was named in honor of Captain Stout, one of the directors of the South Pacific Railroad.