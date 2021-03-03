Lake Regional announces Director of Home Health and Hospice

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce the promotion of Mariah Swinker, R.N., BSN, as director of Home Health and Hospice. Swinker will be responsible for the overall planning, implementation, and operations of Home Health, Hospice and Chronic Care Management. Swinker joined Lake Regional in 2014 as an ICU nurse and became trauma nurse coordinator in 2017. She is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration-Healthcare Administration. Her knowledge of the many different areas of Lake Regional Health System and her collaborative spirit makes her an excellent resource to her staff and patients. Swinker lives in Linn Creek.

