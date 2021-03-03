Camden County to hold mass vaccine event March 7

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health

Organizers are using names already on waiting lists to fill appointments for a mass vaccination event coming to Osage Beach on March 7.

Lake area health departments and Lake Regional Health System, in partnership with the Missouri National Guard and the Department of Health and Senior Services, are working alongside first responders to plan the mass vaccination event, scheduled Sunday, March 7, at the School of the Osage. Coordinating agencies include public health, health care, fire and police officials. This event, which was postponed from February due to weather, will provide vaccination appointments to 2,500 area residents who have already joined waiting lists.

“Providing vaccines to our community has been an incredible lift to our team, and we are eager to continue this good work,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, CEO of Lake Regional Health System.

Overall, demand for COVID-19 vaccination is still greater than the supply providers in the area have received from the state.

“This mass vaccination event is an opportunity to reach people in our community who have been patiently waiting for the vaccine,” said Stephanie Dake, administrator of Camden County Health Department. “With the help of several local partners, we will make a big impact in one day.”

Organizers emphasize that they are drawing exclusively from names already on waiting lists, so there is no opportunity now for someone to sign up for this event.

All participants will be scheduled in advance for appointments. Representatives from participating agencies have begun contacting individuals to schedule appointments. No walk-ins will be accepted.

“All of the agencies involved are firmly committed to providing a safe, orderly environment for participants,” Dake said. “We believe a scheduled, indoor event will best meet the needs of all involved.”

The following are collaborating to host this event.

· Camden County EMA and Community Emergency Response Team

· Camden County Health Department

· Central Ozarks Medical Center

· Lake Ozark Fire Department

· Lake Regional Health System

· Mid-County Fire Protection District

· Miller County Ambulance

· Miller County Health Department

· Miller County EMA

· Miller County Sheriff’s Department

· Missouri National Guard

· Missouri State Highway Patrol

· Morgan County Health Department

· Osage Beach Police Department

· Osage Beach Fire Department

· School of the Osage

Participants are urged to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time. Individuals will be verified as they enter the lot, and only those with appointments will be allowed to park. Participants should bring a photo ID and mask. To download and complete consent forms in advance, visit lakeregional.com/vaccineforms.

Currently, Missouri is vaccinating Phase 1A populations and 1B Tier 1 and 2 populations. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be given at this mass vaccination site. It is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in the vaccine. For information on vaccine components, visit www.fda.gov/media/146305/download.

To view eligibility criteria for Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 and 2, visit mostopscovid.com. Individuals will be screened and approved according to these eligibility criteria.

For more information, contact the Camden County Health Department at 573-346-5479 or lakeregional.com/vaccine. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit MOStopsCOVID.com.

To learn more about future vaccination opportunities or to register for notifications, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or call 877-435-8411.

If you need to be removed from the Lake Regional waiting list, please fill out the form at lakeregional.com/removeme.