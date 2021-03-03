Aquapalooza moves to Shady Gators and Camden on the Lake

Aquapalooza will not only have an earlier date this year but will also be seeing a change of venue. The Benne Media-hosted festival will be taking place in two venues this year near the 7-mile cove, Shady Gators and Camden on the Lake, says 92.7 host Mike Clayton.

The date of the festival will also be seeing a change, with the event taking place on June 26. Organizers are working with local officials at this time to organize the event.

Clayton says they plan to have shows at both locations going back-to-back on the same day. In other words, as a show ends at one stage, another will begin at the other stage.

Clayton says they expect this to be the biggest Aquapalooza turn out that they've seen.

"We're excited; it will be super unique," Clayton said.

This decision is still in the early stages of development. More details about the festival and acts playing will come soon.