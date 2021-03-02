Osage Beach to give families easter eggs to hide at home

Submitted Content

Osage Beach

In order to keep the community healthy and safe this year’s Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled; however, the City of Osage Beach in conjunction with Victory Church will be providing Easter eggs for families to hide and hunt at their home.

This is not limited to Osage Beach residents, but families must register by March 21, 2021 at www.osagebeach.org. Each registered family will receive 25 eggs per child ages 0 – 13, and these eggs will be available for pick-up March 29 – April 2 at Victory Church, 645 State Hwy 42.

For questions or more information, contact City of Osage Beach Parks & Recreation at 573.302.7460.