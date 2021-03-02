Macks Creek FBLA students place at districts, qualify for state

Submitted Content

District 11 of the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America held its first virtual competition with 25 schools participating last month. All seven Macks Creek High School students who competed qualified to move on to the State Leadership Conference:

Lowell Charlton: Introduction to Business, 2nd Place

Grant English: Accounting II, 1st Place

Economics, 3rd Place

Personal Finance, 1st Place

Syrena Rector: Insurance and Risk Management, 3rd Place

Securities and Investments, 2nd Place

Cameron Kates: Introduction to Business Procedures, 1st Place

Ashlee Klinksick: Introduction to Information Technology, 3rd Place

Caleb Phillips: Introduction to Business Communication, 5th Place

Introduction to Information Technology, 1st Place

Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures, 1st Place

Leanna Tower: Introduction to Business Communication, 2nd Place

Introduction to Business Procedures, 3rd Place

FBLA is a professional association for students pursuing business careers. Top students at the state competition will represent Missouri at the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim this summer.