Macks Creek FBLA students place at districts, qualify for state
District 11 of the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America held its first virtual competition with 25 schools participating last month. All seven Macks Creek High School students who competed qualified to move on to the State Leadership Conference:
Lowell Charlton: Introduction to Business, 2nd Place
Grant English: Accounting II, 1st Place
Economics, 3rd Place
Personal Finance, 1st Place
Syrena Rector: Insurance and Risk Management, 3rd Place
Securities and Investments, 2nd Place
Cameron Kates: Introduction to Business Procedures, 1st Place
Ashlee Klinksick: Introduction to Information Technology, 3rd Place
Caleb Phillips: Introduction to Business Communication, 5th Place
Introduction to Information Technology, 1st Place
Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures, 1st Place
Leanna Tower: Introduction to Business Communication, 2nd Place
Introduction to Business Procedures, 3rd Place
FBLA is a professional association for students pursuing business careers. Top students at the state competition will represent Missouri at the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim this summer.