Camden County Sheriff’s Dept. continues search for info on deceased man

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is hoping an autopsy planned for March 4 will shed light on the cause of death of a victim found dead at his home earlier this week.

The sheriff’s department identified the victim as a white male in his 60s. The sheriff’s department was called to a home on Thousand Acres Road, off A Road on Monday in reference to a body. The sheriff’s department did not release any details about the discovery except to say it was classifying the death as suspicious pending further investigation.

In the meantime, the sheriff’s department has intensified its search for the victim’s truck that was reported missing from his residence. The truck is a 2009 Chevrolet extended cab pickup. The original color was red however it has been painted dark primer grey. The license plate is “1CAN33”.

If you have any information on this case or the location of this vehicle, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.