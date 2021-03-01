Route 54 traffic to use new eastbound roadway at lake interchange this week

Submitted Content

MoDOT

Construction of the new interchange that will help traffic navigate the intersection of U.S. Route 54, Route W, Business 54, and Osage Hills Road continues to move forward.

By the end of this week, all eastbound traffic on U.S. Route 54 will be transitioned to the final roadway and will no longer be using the temporary bypass. In order for crews to safely transition traffic from the bypass to the new roadway, eastbound Route 54 will have daily lane closures near the interchange throughout the week.

Crews will continue to work in the area. Speed limits on Route 54 are reduced through the work zone for the safety of travelers and workers on the road. Motorists in the area are asked to plan for delays, slow down, avoid distractions and watch for crews in work zones.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.