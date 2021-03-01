Camden County Sheriff's Office seeking public help locating vehicle of deceased person

Press Release

Camden County Sheriff's Office release:

On 03/1/21, deputies responded to a residence on Thousand Oaks Drive in reference to a suspicious death. Detectives with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator with the Camden County Prosecutors Office responded to investigate at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and pending autopsy for cause of death.

Currently, the sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in locating the deceased’s vehicle. It is a 2009 Chevrolet Extended Cab Pickup. The original color was red however it has been painted dark primer grey. The license plate is bearing Mo License # “1CAN33”.

If you have any information on this case or the location of this vehicle please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.