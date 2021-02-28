Teenage passenger injured after driver swerved to avoid a deer in Morgan County

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A pair of Versailles teens were involved in a crash late Friday night in Morgan County as they swerved to miss a deer.

Tristian D. Washia-Mayhew, 18, was driving his 2007 Dodge 1500 on MO-52 eastbound when he swerved the vehicle to avoid crashing into a deer. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Kendell R. Cann, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle and was minorly injured. The vehicle sustained minor damage. Both passengers were wearing safety devices. Cann was transported to Lake Regional.