K.C. Cloke exits Lake Area Chamber to join Camdenton Chamber as Executive Director

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that K.C. Cloke has submitted her resignation after five years serving as the Executive Director. Cloke will be continuing the Chamber work only in a different area of our lake community. Effective March 22nd, Cloke will transition from the Lake Area Chamber over to the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce fulfilling the Executive Director position that will be vacated by outgoing Director, Trish Creach.

“It has been an honor working for the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce for the last five years,” stated Cloke. “I am grateful for the many relationships built and the opportunity to serve our membership. Those that know me personally are aware that I grew up in Camdenton, am a Laker Graduate, and still reside in Camdenton with my family. It only made sense to continue my Chamber passion in my own “backyard” since the opportunity presented itself.” Added Cloke. “I will continue to support the Lake Area Chamber during this transition as well as beyond since both organizations work closely together on a multitude of efforts. “

Angie Schuster, President of the Lake Area chamber says “The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce understands the benefits of this transition for K.C. and her family, she lives in Camdenton, and this will allow her more time to be hands on with her family. We sincerely appreciate K.C.’s dedication and hard work here at the Lake Area Chamber over the past five years. We wish her all of the best in her new role and appreciate that she and the Camdenton Area Chamber are willing to work with us through this transition period. We expect that our chambers will do great things for the future of the Lake Area!”

A Chamber search committee will begin searching for a new executive director immediately. A job description and application will be listed soon at LakeAreaChamber.com for those interested in applying.

Alongside this announcement, the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced and welcome their incoming Executive Director, K.C. Cloke.

“We are beyond excited to have K.C. join the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce as our Executive Director,” stated April Tate, Camdenton Chamber President. “With her service at the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and her Camdenton connection, she will undoubtedly be an asset to the Camdenton Chamber and its members,” Tate added.

The Camdenton Chamber Board of Directors enacted a search committee to fill the position of Executive Director in early February.