Fentanyl, meth, cocaine seized in Lake Ozark narcotics search

Press Release

MILLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MILLER COUNTY PRESS RELEASE:

On 02/23/2021, the Miller County Sheriffs Office and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at an address off Village Marina Road in Lake Ozark. During the search, deputies located suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. In recent years, deputies have responded to this same address for multiple overdoses and a death. Four individuals have been charged:

Anthony Gimello Sr. (2) counts delivery of a controlled substance, (3) counts possession of a controlled substance, and (1) count unlawful possession of a firearm, $100,000 bond.

Anthony Gimello Jr. (1) count delivery of a controlled substance, (2) counts possession of a controlled substance. $75,000 bond.

Katie Griffin (Held on Camden County warrants).

Allison Gimello (1) count possession of a controlled substance, (I) count endangering the welfare of a child 1st degree. $50,000 bond.

Illegal Drugs Destroy Families and Communities-Sheriff Gregoire wants to remind those who choose to sell drugs in Miller County, they will be identified, caught, and prosecuted. If you suspect criminal activity in your area, please contact the Miller County Sheriffs Office and remain anonymous by emailing us at tips@millercountysheriff.com or calling the office and speaking with a deputy.