Camdenton R-III announces February Classified Employees of the week

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III School District has recognized its February Classified Employees of the Week.

Week 1

Kelly Manning, Maintenance

Kelly Manning is a dedicated employee of the Camdenton R-III School District maintenance department. At any given time, you can always find a friendly smile on his face and the willingness to work on whatever issue is at hand to help those involved to feel safe and secure in the building. Kelly is one of the unsung heroes of the district.

Week 2

Krista Monroy, District Float Nurse

Krista is a huge asset to both the Camdenton School District and the nursing department. She went from being a substitute nurse to our full-time floating Covid nurse, and she is kept incredibly busy! She works tirelessly to help support the head nurse Rhonda, all of the building nurses - especially the high school, and to ensure that Covid tracing in the district runs smoothly. She makes countless quarantine phone calls and emails to parents, corresponds with the health department and other health authorities, updates forms, documents and drives, fills in when another nurse is absent, helps with student screenings, comes to the rescue when the nursing department is drowning, and is a great resource when anyone has questions. She never complains, and she never hesitates to jump in and help anyone or to travel to any building in the district.

Week 3

Mary Schindler, Lead Custodian Oak Ridge Intermediate

Mary Schindler is an Oak Ridge Intermediate custodian who does so much more than keep the building neat and clean. She greets students with a smile and is genuinely nice to all them. She assists with lunch duty and lets teachers know if she is concerned about any students who have not been eating. Mary goes above and beyond her custodial duties!

Week 4

Betty Vermillion, Library Paraprofessional Dogwood Elementary

Mrs. Betty helps in the library at Dogwood Elementary. She’s so kind, helpful, and overall has the best interest of the students!

The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions. CCEA members recognize classified employees who have made a difference in their field. provided