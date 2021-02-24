Camdenton R-III announces four new Education Foundation Board Members

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III

“I believe the Camdenton Education Foundation does great work in providing scholarship opportunities for both students and educators and look forward to being a part of this effort,” exclaims, Nancy McKinney of Roach, Missouri.

With intentions of positively advocating support for Camdenton R-III students and staff, McKinney as well as Nondas Bogart, Jeff Tate and Eric Walters have recently joined the board of the Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation, Inc.

“We are so pleased that these new members have joined us as we consciously raise, maintain and administer funds in the avenues of student scholarships, classroom impact grants and educators’ scholarships,” comments Johna Stanfield, president of the Camdenton Education Foundation.

Nancy is a lifelong native of Camden County and was even born in Camdenton. She graduated from Camdenton High School in 1975. Returning after college she taught mathematics for 32 years in the Camdenton school district before retiring. Her three children all graduated from Camdenton as well.

Nondas Bogart has lived at the lake since 1975 and was employed 35 years by the Camdenton school district as a high school librarian for grades 9-12. She is now retired and is a previous Camdenton Education Foundation Hall of Leader awardee.

Jeff Tate, Community Bank President, Lake of the Ozarks for OakStar Bank, brings his professional expertise to the board. He has lived at the lake since 1998.

His wife April is a Camdenton graduate. Their two children are currently attending Camdenton schools.

Jeff looks forward to “Helping provide resources to better equip educators to impact the education of students within the school district and providing assistance to help students shape their future.”

Eric Walters, currently serving as a Camdenton school board member rounds out the new foundation board members. He is employed as a sales and marketing specialist for Southern Glazer’s. Eric is married to Shayla and they have two sons presently attending classes in the Camdenton school district.

The Education Foundation is a 501(c)3, charitable organization, whose motto is “Steering the Course for the Future.” It is composed of a 16 member, volunteer board who champions, generates and manages resources to enhance educational opportunities for Camdenton students and staff. For further details about the foundation and to donate please visit www.camdentonschools.org, and click the community tab.