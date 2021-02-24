Camden County man in custody after burning child in bath water

Press Release

Update: Webster is currently in custody from community tips.

---

ORIGINAL STORY:

CAMDEN COUNTY RELEASE:

On 02/15/21, deputies began an investigation regarding an infant with substantial burns to its body. During the investigation, detectives learned the burns were purported because of a bath given by the father. The child was transported to a Springfield hospital to be treated for burns. The child is listed in serious condition. As a result of the investigation, a warrant is issued for the infant’s father. At the time of the investigation, deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

Samuel I Webster of Camdenton is wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious physical injury. He is currently wanted on a no bond warrant stemming from this investigation. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Webster, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.