Press Release

Tractor Supply Company has announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home, a farm and ranch store with 167 stores in the Midwest area. Tractor Supply Company announced that the purchase will be for approximately $297 million. Orscheln Farm and Home operates 167 stores located in 11 states including throughout much of Missouri.

The date of the transition should closely follow the completion of the sale. Local Orscheln Farm chains in the lake area will be impacted by the sale, though it is not clear when changes will take place.