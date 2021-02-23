Lake Ozark Fire reports almost 20% increase in service calls since 2017

Dan Field

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

It was another busy year for the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District in 2020, despite the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LOFPD responded to 1,487 calls for service last year, an increase of 30 calls from the previous year, according to a news release from the LOFPD. The district reports an increase of 245 service calls since 2017, up 19.7 percent.

Dominating the calls in 2020 were those for rescue and emergency medical services at 1,052 responses. Busiest months for those types of calls were July, August and September with 135 in July, 129 in August and 114 in September.

Of the total calls for service in 2020, 91 were for actual fires.

The district also made some major improvements, including the purchase of three new ambulances for front-line service.

Fire Chief Mark Amsinger said this allowed the LOFPD to replace a 20-year-old ambulance and move two reserve ambulances. Besides the ambulances, the district received a Fire Act Grant in the amount of $110,000 to replace SCUBA air compressor and to buy a gear extractor and gear dryer for each station.

The district also participated in the CARES Act program and received about $300,000 that went toward the purchase of decontamination equipment, supplies, personal protective equipment, mechanical CPR devices and cardiac monitors.

“With continued support from the citizens of the district, we will continue to train hard and explore ways to provide the best possible service we can to the citizens and visitors in the district,” Amsinger said.

Permits and inspections

Along with the increased calls for service, the district also saw an increase in the number of building permits issued and the number of dock inspections.

A total of 412 permits were issued compared to 365 permits for 2019. Along with these permits, several safety inspections were conducted, although COVID did curtail the number of inspections.

Dock inspection and permits totaled 255, with new residential construction permits at 31, residential remodels at 13 and residential deck permits at 20.

There also were 25 electrical inspections.

Training

During 2020, most of the training classes were conducted in-house because of COVID and because of the cancellation of all training events in-state and out-of-state.