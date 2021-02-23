Camdenton student’s research paper published in prestigious science journal

Submitted Content

Camdenton High School senior student Jillian Bernabe has been conducting her research at MO S&T this school year. She has set herself a goal to have this year’s research become published in a prestigious scientific journal. Jillian was notified on Monday, February 15, 2021, that her paper has been accepted for publication in the very prestigious “Journal of Materials Research.” In essence, Jillian has developed an approach to detect neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s with a small skin patch. Camdenton High School has had students publish before, but this is the best in terms of journals that one of our high school students has been published in. Jillian is now officially a “real” scientist!