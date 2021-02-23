More than 1,500 receive COVID-19 vaccine in Versailles during two-day event

The long wait for mass vaccinations in the lake area finally ended as Versailles hosted the National Guard for a mass event. Over the course of two days (Feb. 22 and 23), the National Guard worked alongside local health departments and hospital workers to administered the Moderna vaccine to over 1,500 people.

Morgan County Health Department Administrator Shawn Brantley says the events had gone smoothly and they were happy to be able to help out so many people. Missouri is currently vaccinating Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier 1 and Phase 1B – Tier 2 populations, which includes those over 65 years old, healthcare care workers and high-risk individuals.

Brantley says the event saw its share of no-shows, but overall saw a great reception. Over 700 people were vaccinated on the first day of the event alone, with a similar size group coming the second day. Brantley was confident that, by the end of day two, they would reach well over 1,500 total vaccinated residents.

The event was not only accessible to Morgan County residents, as anyone registered on the state COVID navigator was able to come to the event within the current vaccine tier. Those currently in the active tiers can register at any time at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ to be a part of the next vaccination event.

This is the first of a number of planned mass vaccination campaigns at the lake. Lake Regional will help sponsor the next event set for March 7 at School of the Osage. The second-dose clinic will be held March 28. They are giving doses to those already on the waiting list.

