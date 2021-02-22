Lake Regional Updates Visitor Policies

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Health System has updated its visitor policy guidelines. Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, all patients receiving care at the hospital, except COVID-19 inpatients, may now have two visitors. This includes patients in the Emergency Department, Outpatient Services and Wound Healing Center.

All Lake Regional clinic and Cancer Center patients will be limited to one support person to allow for social distancing in waiting areas.

Skilled Nursing is allowing two visitors by appointment only to take place in a designated location following CMS regulations. Please call 573-348-8275 for more details on Skilled Nursing visitation and to set up a visitor appointment.

Masks Still Required

Lake Regional requires all staff, patients and visitors at all Lake Regional facilities to continue to wear masks.

More Guidelines

Patients and their visitors may expect the following at Lake Regional Hospital:

· Visiting hours remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Visitors must be 18 years or older.

· Visitors must wear masks. If they don’t have a mask, Lake Regional will provide one.

· While in the hospital, visitors should stay in patient rooms/bays; they should not sit in waiting rooms or common areas.

· The cafeteria will remain closed to visitors. Meal arrangements can be made with the nursing staff.

· People with colds, sore throats or other contagious diseases should not visit patients or accompany patients to clinic visits.

Complete visitor guidelines are available online at lakeregional.com/visitors.

Lake Regional Health System is committed to your safety. To protect our patients and staff, our facilities are upholding the latest protocols from the CDC. This includes requiring masks, cleaning thoroughly and often, and social distancing. All seven of our primary care clinics also offer virtual visits. Learn more at lakeregional.com.