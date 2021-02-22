Highway Patrol conduct 57 vehicle stops, arrest 5 during Pub Crawl

The annual Mardi Grad Pub Crawl was held this past weekend at the lake. Large crowds were anticipated for the event as the lake pivoted into the new year.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, which covers the major lake counties, says they conducted 57 vehicle stops over the weekend during the event. They went on to say that these stops produced 21 citations and 69 warnings issued. Five people were arrested for DWI and 3 warrant arrests were made.

The highway patrol was present near the event for the entire weekend, warning patrons to make sure they had a safe option for transportation home. The event was coupled with continued poor road conditions, though warmer weather over the weekend helped to clear roads.

The lake will see a slew of weekend events in the coming weeks, with the Polar Plunge happening this coming weekend and Eagles Days happening the following.