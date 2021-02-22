'Extremely intoxicated' man arrested following pursuit in Osage Beach

PRESS RELEASE

Camden County Sheriff's Office Press Releas

On 02/21/2021 deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver in the Osage Beach area and the vehicle failed to stop. During the pursuit, the vehicle crossed lanes of travel and drove in the turn lane of Osage Beach Parkway. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of Walmart. During the investigation, deputies learned the driver was extremely intoxicated and deputies also located a quantity of suspected cocaine in the driver’s vehicle. The driver was later arrested and transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

David D Evans age 35 of Osage Beach was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Resisting Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a no bond warrant.