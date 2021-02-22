Angela Tynes named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week.

Submitted Content

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Angela Tynes. Mrs. Tynes is an English teacher at Camdenton High School. Mrs. Tynes is a dedicated teacher and builds positive relationships with students and colleagues. Angela serves on the Career Ladder Curriculum Team and she is a collaborative teammate who works diligently to lead the English 10 content team at CHS. She brings creative and innovative ideas to the team and English department that help students learn about new concepts and demonstrate understanding. She goes above and beyond to ensure that her team has the resources needed to be successful. Professionally, she is committed to her own learning. She seeks out opportunities for new learning and isn’t afraid to try what she's learned in her classroom. The district is fortunate to have Mrs. Tynes as a member of the Camdenton High School faculty and is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Angela Tynes is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.