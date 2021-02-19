Historic Route 66 Missouri joins America's byways collection

Press Release

National Scenic Byway Foundation

The U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration recently added 34 new National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads to America's Byways collection, including Historic Route 66 Missouri. America's Byways are a distinctive collection of American roads, their stories, and treasured places. Under the National Scenic Byways Program, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation recognizes certain roads as National Scenic Byways or All-American Roads based on their archaeological, cultural, historical, natural, recreational, and scenic qualities.

"America's Byways are roads to the very heart and soul of America," said National Scenic Byway Foundation (NSBF) president Chris Sieverdes. "Byways connect us to this country's beauty, history, and culture. As the National Voice of Scenic Byways and Roads, NSBF is excited to welcome these new designees, and we look forward to working with them, as well as those previously designated, to preserve our nation's past while looking towards the future for our grandchildren and their children."

To be designated as a National Scenic Byway, a road must possess at least one of the six intrinsic qualities and be regionally significant. These roads are often the "roads less traveled."

A road must possess multiple nationally significant intrinsic qualities and have one-of-a-kind features that do not exist elsewhere to receive an All-American Road designation. An All-American Road must also provide an exceptional traveling experience so recognized by travelers that they would make a drive along the byway a primary reason for their trip.

The National Scenic Byways Program, established by Congress in 1991 and administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), was created to preserve and protect the nation's scenic byways and, at the same time, promote tourism and economic development. With these new designations, there are 109 National Scenic Byways and 35 All-American Roads.

A complete list of America's Byways collection roadways can be found at https://nsbfoundation.com/about/byways-across-america/americas-byways-collection/.