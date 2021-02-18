Submitted Content

Press Release:

Trail of Four Winds 25K was a sold-out event in its inaugural year. The race, which was held at Lake of the Ozarks State Park, was capped at 150 runners. “In 2019, we had runners from ten states and one runner from South Africa,” said John Shelby, race director, Trail of Four Winds 25K. In 2020, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Rock Top 5K, also held at Lake of the Ozarks State Park, and forced Trail of Four Winds 25K to go virtual. “In 2021, trail racing returns to Lake of the Ozarks,” said Shelby “We will follow CDC guidelines to safely bring back these events.”

Trail running is a growing sport. As National Public Radio stated in a July 2018 report, “It's a mix of endurance and careful footwork that takes runners deep into nature.” According to a Spring 2020 survey conducted by the American Trail Running Association, 73% of respondents said they were going to run between 1-5 races in 2020. That is up from 66% in 2019. “My goal is to provide trail runners with racing opportunities at Lake of the Ozarks. Trail racing is a viable off-water event that contributes to the local economy,” concluded Shelby.

Register for Ha Ha Half Marathon, Dark Horse Half Marathon, Trail of Four Winds 25K and Rocky Top 5K on UltraSignup, https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=79432.

About Ha Ha Racing Events

Ha Ha Racing Events is a trail racing company that connects trail runners to trail racing at Lake of the Ozarks and beyond. Currently, the company hosts four races per year: Ha Ha Half Marathon, Dark Horse Half Marathon, Trail of Four Winds 25K and Rocky Top 5K.

For Additional Information

Visit: https://www.haharacingevents.com https://www.facebook.com/HaHaRacingEvents https://www.instagram.com/haharacingevents/