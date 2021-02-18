Lake Regional Announces Osage Beach Clinic Manager

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce the promotion of Becki Harris to manager of Lake Regional Clinic – Osage Beach and Lake Regional Express Care – Osage Beach. She oversees the daily operations of both clinics, ensuring that patients are provided exceptional care from staff and providers.

A Lake Regional employee since 2010, Harris started as a HUC/Tech for the Emergency Department. She most recently served as the Cancer Center assistant manager. Harris lives in Lake Ozark.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.