Barnett woman charged with Drug Trafficking, Child endangerment

Press Release

MILLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

During the afternoon hours on 02/16/2021 deputies responded to a welfare check at the Super 8 Hotel outside of Eldon. The caller reported that an unclothed toddler was roaming the hotel unsupervised.

Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the mother identified as Brandy Batchelder 43 of Barnett. During their contact with Batchelder, deputies developed probable cause and requested to search the hotel room. During the search, deputies located over four pounds of suspected methamphetamine and other equipment used in the sale and distribution of narcotics, with an approximate street value of over $100,000. The toddler was located and was released to children's division.

Batchelder was arrested and transported to the Miller County Adult Detention Center, where she is currently being held on a $250,000 bond. Batchelder has been charged with trafficking drugs 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child 1st degree. Deputies were assisted by the Eldon Police Department and Mid Missouri Drug Task Force.