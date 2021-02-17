Ameren Missouri continues to ask customers to conserve energy usage through Friday

Submitted Content

Release:

Ameren Missouri is asking both electric and natural gas customers to conserve energy through Friday.

“Ameren Missouri’s electric and natural gas systems remain stable,” said Mark Birk, senior vice president for customer and power operations for Ameren Missouri. Our customers are heeding the call and their actions are working. Our request is for customers to continue being thoughtful about their energy use. As the temperatures across the Midwest and the Gulf States warm in the next few days, we anticipate the conservation request will expire by the weekend.”

Ameren Missouri asks customers to take these actions today:

Set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower during the day.

Turn your thermostat down at night while sleeping.

Unplug or turn off nonessential appliances.

Avoid using large appliances such as ovens and dryers.

On electric hot water heaters, reduce the temperature setting.

“By taking these actions today, customers can help control their energy statement during this incredibly cold stretch of weather,” Birk said. “In the longer term, Ameren Missouri offers robust energy efficiency savings which customers can save significant money for their home and business.”

Should customers experience an outage:

Notify Ameren at 800.552.7583.

If damage to power lines or electrical equipment occurs near your home, call 911.

Block cold air from coming in by stuffing towels along windows or underneath doors.

Prevent pipes from freezing by running faucets on a drip.

Blow out lit candles before leaving the room or going to bed. On average, 21 home candle fires are reported each day.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.