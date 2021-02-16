Lake Area Chamber names Paige Jones new Membership Director

Submitted Content

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Board of Directors are pleased to announce the promotion of staff member Paige Jones as the Chambers' new Membership Director.

Paige Jones, a longtime resident of the Lake area, has almost two years’ employment with the Lake Area Chamber and over 20 years’ experience in hospitality in roles directly related to sales and customer service.

“With Paige’s passion to serve others and her clear understanding of how to grow our organization this promotion came naturally and I’m excited she accepted,” stated Chamber Executive Director K.C. Cloke.

Paige most recently served as the Office Administrator for the Lake Area Chamber therefore with this promotion the Chamber will be pursuing a qualified individual to fill the vacant Office Administrator position. Candidates for the Office Administrator can apply directly to the job posting on Indeed.com