Christy Janssen named Executive Director and Events Coordinator for Lake Race

Press Release

Lake Race Press Release

---

The Board of Directors of Lake Race Corp LLC, “Lake Race” is pleased to announce the addition of Christy Janssen as Executive Director and Events Coordinator for the upcoming 2021 event, to be held on June 3-5th. “Christy brings a wealth of knowledge, energy and passion to the event for us, and we are excited to have her on board and coordinating all of the socials, sponsorships and most importantly, the connection with the lake area organizations that will now benefit even more from Lake Race and her involvement,” said Tom Abbett, Board President.

“I am so excited to get to be a part of this amazing event that brings so many great people to the Lake of the Ozarks from all over the world which allows us to promote tourism and our great lake. This year I will be working hard to also give back to some great charities as we welcome Kids Harbor and CADV as new charities for Lake Race,” added Janssen.

“Our intention and focus are to move Lake Race back to its original location utilizing the historic Bagnell Dam Strip as our “dry pits” area and the newly renovated Neon Taco on water location for spectator viewing, VIP Section and “wet pits” for the event,” says Abbett. “When we got word that George Tucker purchased the old “Beavers” property, it was natural that we work toward returning the event to that location” he continued. “ We have a lot of plans in the works to make this year’s event the biggest and best yet after having to cancel the race in 2020 due to the pandemic and its uncertainty. We look forward to doubling down this year and putting on an exceptional race with an exciting social events calendar to bring Lake Race to the next level. Christy’s addition is just another giant step in that direction.”

Ed Smitty, Director of Racing for Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) the sanctioning body for the APBA/OPA Championship Series event had this to say.

“We always love coming to Lake of the Ozarks to race and enjoy the water there. Even though it is 12 degrees in New Jersey right now, I know many of us are thinking of warmer weather and racing cannot come soon enough. We very much look forward to coming back for some close racing and the good times the lake provides.”

Regatta permits are required for any on-water event that would affect the navigation of the lake and those permits have been applied for with the Water Patrol, a division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Look for more press releases as those permits are solidified and a schedule of events is established.

Lake Race was first held at the 0-4mm in 2013 under the direction of former Beavers General Manager Mike Shepherd and a committee of community volunteers. The event remained there thru 2018. Shepherd has moved on to Ft Myers FL and coordinates the OPA National Championships event, The Roar Offshore, held the 2nd weekend in October. With the formation of Lake Race Corp LLC, a 501(c)3 organization, former Osage Beach Fire Department Chief Jeff Dorhauer was President from 2017- 2019 and Abbett taking over the position from December 2019 to the present.

The Board would like to thank Shepherd and Dorhauer for their past involvement and looking forward to carrying on the event for years to come.