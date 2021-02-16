Camdenton R-III third grade class meets virtually with Governor Parson, Suzie Pollock

Submitted Content

Mrs. Leezer’s and Mrs. Dandridge’s third-grade distance learners with Camdenton R-III School District have been studying the three branches of government, specifically how the branches relate to Missouri.

As part of this unit, the students had the privilege to meet LIVE, through Google Meet, with Representative Suzie Pollock and Governor Mike Parson on two different days.

The students studied each branch of government and then prepared questions for each of our guests. The students got to know them both better as people and understand their role and responsibilities in our state government. It was exciting to be in this setting with people that play such an important role in our community. These experiences made their social studies lessons relevant and something they will remember for a long time. Governor Parson even gave them an invitation to visit the Governor’s Mansion when it is safe to do so. Camdenton R-III School District is thankful for the time Representative Pollock and Governor Parson spent with our young Missourians.