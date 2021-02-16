Camdenton High School DECA earns Gold-level re-certification

Submitted Content

Camdenton High School DECA recently earned Gold-level re-certification for the 2020-2021 school year. DECA has a Spirit Box business at the High School. For the certification process, SBE student managers and DECA members completed a written project showcasing how their retail operations or food service operations school-based business adheres to select model business standards.

Recognition is provided for outstanding achievement at three levels: bronze, silver, and gold. SBEs earning Gold-level Certification or Gold Re-certification are eligible to participate in the exclusive SBE Academy and competition at this year’s virtual International Career Development Conference.

This year, SBEs faced numerous challenges to open and run their business operations. While navigating new school, district, and state health and safety guidelines, many chapters innovated their stores, products, and protocols to meet the global pandemic.

· 246 SBEs earned Gold-level Certification or Re-certification

· 1 SBE earned Silver-level Certification

· 5 SBEs earned Bronze-level Certification

To learn more about this project and how your chapter might participate in the future, please visit www.deca.org/high-school-programs/school-based-enterprises/.