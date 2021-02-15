Summit Natural Gas Asks Customers to Conserve Energy Usage

Submitted Content

Due to extreme weather conditions and upstream supply constraints, Summit Natural Gas is joining other utilities across the Midwest in asking customers to conserve their energy usage.

“We are currently experiencing an unprecedented weather event that is impacting gas and electric customers across the Midwest,” said Phil Marcum, Senior Manager of Business Development. “Our team has been working around the clock over the weekend to meet customer demand but, due to upstream supply constraints beyond our control, we have begun limiting gas to some interruptible industrial customers. In addition, we are asking our customers and community members to work together by conserving their energy usage for the next few days, if they are safely able to do so.”

Tips for preserving energy usage include:

Keep your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal, as long as there are no health risks, and 58 degrees if you are away from home for more than a few hours.

Avoid turning your thermostat up too high, too fast.

Clear space around your registers so warm air can flow freely

Close dampers on unused fireplaces and keep garage doors closed to prevent warm air from escaping.

Insulate around window and doors to prevent air leaks and keep warm air inside.

Soak up the sun by opening curtains on your south-facing windows during the day and let the sunlight heat your home. Then, close them at night to reduce the incoming cold from any drafty windows.

In addition to asking customers to conserve, like other utilities, Summit is initiating their Natural Gas Curtailment Plan, by curtailing gas service to several industrial customers who have signed up for interruptible rather than firm service, which means that in times like these, a utility is able to direct their supply to residential and other commercial customers.

“During these unusual circumstances, now is the time for us all to work together and do our part. Every little bit helps. We will continue to exhaust all possible options to maintain supply and restore service to the few customers who have been curtailed,” said Marcum.