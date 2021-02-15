Rhonda Weber named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted Content

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Rhonda Weber. Mrs. Weber is a sixth grade teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate School. She is known for building positive relationships with all of her students. She regularly conferences with each student to identify their needs and then responds to those needs. Mrs. Weber used her assessment data to plan her lessons. She is also on the Career Ladder Curriculum Team and is a content leader in ELA for Oak Ridge. Most importantly, Mrs. Weber is always thinking of how to help her students and her peers.

The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Rhonda Weber is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week