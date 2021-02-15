Annual Lake of the Ozarks Mardi Gras Pub Crawl coming this weekend

Submitted Content

Chamber Release

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce continues to pivot into the new year proving that many of the annual events celebrated can and will continue on this year starting with the Annual Lake of the Ozarks Mardi Gras Pub Crawl.

“We couldn't miss out on the chance to host the best Mardi Gras celebration in Missouri again this year, but due to current concerns surrounding the pandemic, the event will look a little different than usual.” stated Chamber Executive Director K.C. Cloke

Although busses and wristbands will not be included with this year’s event, with the help of your personal LOZ Pub Crawl Passport (App downloadable on both Google Play and the Apple Store), you'll be able to check off each venue visited and be entered to win some amazing prizes at the same time!

The Lake Area Chamber is excited to announce there are 16 participating venues this year which participants are encouraged to visit and check-in at during this 3-day event (February 19th-21st, 2021). Many of the venues will be featuring drink and food specials and great entertainment during these three days; visit LakePubCrawl.com to check out all the details to plan your three-day visit.