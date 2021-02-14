Vehicle totaled in Miller County after traveling down embankment, striking several trees

Lake Sun Staff

A passenger was injured Friday afternoon in Miller County after their vehicle struck a fence and several trees.

Joyce E. Kennedy, 71, from Laquey, MO, was driving her 2016 Ford Explorer on MO-17 southbound when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment. The vehicle struck a fence and finally stopped after striking several trees. The vehicle was totalled.

Joseph W. Kennedy, 71, was a passenger in the vehicle and was sent to Lake Regional with moderate injuries. Joyce was uninjured. Both were wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.