Two vehicles totaled in Camden County crash

Lake Sun Staff

Two vehicles were totaled after striking each other head-on Friday night in Camden County.

Alin Carbeta, 37, from Jacksonville, FL, was driving his 1998 Ford E350 RV on MO-5 southbound when he crossed the center line and struck an unknown driver in a 2001 Dodge Caravan. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and Carbeta suffered serious injuries.

Carbeta was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He was transported to Lake Regional.