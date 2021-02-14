Highway Patrol again facing high call volumes as snow continues, temps hit new low

Missouri State Highway Patrol is once again facing heavy call volume this weekend, as the snow keeps falling and temperatures reach a new low for the week.

Troop F has already reported a number of crashes and traffic alerts throughout the day Sunday and will continue to do so as the day moves forward. They are asking that residents stay inside and avoid driving unless absolutely necesssary.

Here is a list of crash and traffic alerts up to this point on Sunday:

---

Current crash locations:

Crash on westbound US 54 at Copperhead Road in Miller County. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Eastbound I-70 at the 148 mile marker in Callaway County.

Eastbound US 54 at Buffalo Road in Cole County.

Route E at Route CC in Montgomery County.