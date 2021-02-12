State Fair Community College to host Signing Day for Health Sciences, Career & Technical Education

Submitted Content

High school seniors who choose to pursue health sciences, career or technical certificates or degrees at State Fair Community College are invited to participate in the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) Letter of Intent Signing Day to be streamed at 11 a.m. April 15 on SFCC’s website (www.sfccmo.edu) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/sfccmo).

Students who wish to participate in this national event need to apply for admission to SFCC by March 1 and sign up at www.sfccmo.edu/signingday. In addition to being recognized for committing to a future in health sciences or career and technical education (CTE), students will have a chance to win a $250 scholarship in their area of study.

NC3 and Washburn University Institution of Technology held the first National Letter of Intent Signing Day in 2014 to celebrate technical education, honor students who are committing to a technical field and emphasize the importance of their career choices. The NC3 is a growing network of educational partners and global industry leaders that focuses on developing job-ready professionals and raises awareness of the value of career and technical education.

“SFCC started holding the Letter of Intent Signing Day several years ago, but this is our first year to hold in association with NC3,” said Michael Rogg, Technical Education and Workforce Innovation dean. “By signing new recruits, we want our students to know that committing to health sciences or CTE-related careers is a big deal. An education in these high-demand fields prepares them for strong careers, builds families, sustains our communities, and grows a highly-skilled workforce that provides valuable services.”

SFCC offers technical programs in agriculture, automotive, accounting, apprenticeships, business and office management, computers, network administration and information systems, construction management, engineering and architectural design, electrical and industrial maintenance, robotics, machining, and welding. Health science careers offered include dental hygiene, diagnostic medical sonography ultrasound, nurse aide, medication technician, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, health information technology, medical coding, medical laboratory technician, practical and registered nursing, occupational therapy assistant, and radiologic technology. Admission applications are free and available at www.sfccmo.edu/apply. For students pursuing a health science career, admission to SFCC is not automatic acceptance into the program. Acceptance into these programs is selective and requires completing a second, program-specific admission application. For more information, go to www.sfccmo.edu/health-sciences.

This is the third year SFCC has held a signing day for health sciences, career and technical education students. The event not only recognizes, celebrates and welcomes high school seniors who have chosen SFCC but also features special speakers and information on financial aid, student life and more.

To learn more about signing day, contact Rochelle Hockett, SFCC’s Technical Education Liaison at (660) 596-7260 or rhockett@sfccmo.edu, or visit www.sfccmo.edu/signingday.