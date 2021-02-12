Confederate flag raised on along highway 54 is legal, says MoDOT

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A large Confederate flag has recently caught the attention of lake residents driving eastbound on Highway 54. The flag is fully visible from both lanes and has a spotlight shining on it at night. It is located between Lake Ozark and Eldon.

According to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Bob Lynch, the placement of the flag does not lie on state property.

MoDOT spoke with the property owner and proceeded to check the right of way.

On Friday, MoDOT confirmed to the Lake Sun that it is placed on the private property of the owner.

While this means the flag's placement is legal, it has drawn the attention of some lake residents concerned with the image it presents to those driving through the area.