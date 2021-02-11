Show Me Athletics head to Atlanta to compete in CHEERSPORT Nationals

Submitted Content

Show Me Athletics will be traveling to Atlanta, Ga. for one of the largest and most prestigious competitions in the country, CHEERSPORT Nationals, on February 13 & 14.

Going on their second year at the Lake of the Ozarks, owner and coach Lance Marriott, coach Tricia Blankenship, and owner Daniel Persing will be taking three teams of over 50 athletes to compete with ages ranging from 6-18.

The teams competing in Atlanta are Premiere (Youth Level 1 ages 6-11), Icons (Junior Level 2 ages 10-15), and Fame (Senior Level 3 ages 12-18.

“With COVID-19, this season has had its challenges, but all three teams have been successful with what they have had to face by competing both live and virtually,” Persing said.

Show Me Athletics, based in Osage Beach, is a competitive cheerleading program with 50 athletes from all over Missouri. Teams recently competed at the State Fair Classic in Sedalia with Premiere taking second place and Icons receiving first place. They also competed at America’s Best Virtual Nationals (Premiere and Icons won first, Fame took home second place) and at the Midwest Cheer and Dance (Premiere won first place and Level 1 Grand Champion, Icons and Fame received first place).

The three teams will compete at the NCA Virtual All-Star Nationals and Duel in the Dells in Wisconsin this month as well.