Heather Miller appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for 26th Judicial Circuit

Press Release

Governor Mike Parson has appointed Heather Miller as Associate Circuit Judge for the 26th Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Aaron Koeppen to Circuit Judge.

Ms. Miller, of Camdenton, currently serves as the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Alaska and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law.