Lake Area Agencies Postpone Mass Vaccine Event

Lake Regional Health

Due to an extreme weather forecast, the Missouri National Guard Mass Vaccination event at School of the Osage is being postponed from Feb. 14 to March 7. In addition, the second-dose clinic is being postponed to April 11. All those who have an appointment will be called and offered a new appointment either on March 7 or an earlier date.

“Although we are all very disappointed that we have to reschedule, it’s definitely the right choice,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, CEO of Lake Regional Health System. “Our priority is to provide vaccinations safely to our community, so we support our local health departments in this decision to postpone the mass vaccination event. All of the organizers are committed to providing new appointments to everyone who was on the schedule for Feb. 14. We will be calling them to provide their new date and time and, for some, a new local location.”

Overall, the demand for COVID-19 vaccination is still far greater than the supply providers in the area have received from the state. Lake Regional and other local health care agencies encourage people to register on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. They may also register by calling 877-435-8411.

For more information on the mass vaccination event, contact the Camden County Health Department at 573-346-5479 or visit lakeregional.com/vaccine. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit MOStopsCOVID.com.

The following are collaborating to host this event.

· Camden County EMA and Community Emergency Response Team

· Camden County Health Department

· Central Ozarks Medical Center

· Lake Ozark Fire Department

· Lake Regional Health System

· Mid-County Fire Protection District

· Miller County Ambulance

· Miller County Health Department

· Miller County EMA

· Miller County Sheriff’s Department

· Missouri National Guard

· Missouri State Highway Patrol

· Morgan County Health Department

· Osage Beach Police Department

· Osage Beach Fire Department

· School of the Osage