Community Christian Church to host Home Grown Fishing Market

One thing is for sure. Fishermen never have enough stuff. They are always looking for that special lure or piece of information that will bring in the fish. If so, they will likely be flocking to the Home Grown Fishing Market to get those lures and information. The Market will be at Community Christian Church in Camdenton on Saturday, February 13th from 9:00 to 3:00.

The idea for the market is based on the effects COVID – 19 had on many in the lake area. The church’s Disciples Men’s group has worked to raise funds to help five Camdenton area charities. With all 2020 fundraising events being canceled, they have not been able to assist the charities. There are many local craftsmen who make custom fishing equipment and because most of their sales are at events that have been canceled, the Home Grown Fishing Market was designed as a specific selling opportunity for them.

The market will feature 20 custom lure makers from Central Missouri. These are the highest quality lures to be found in one location, at one time.

Three local fishing guides will be there to talk and book day trips. Three speakers will be featured to provide great fishing knowledge for the Lake of the Ozarks area. 10:30 Jim Dill: Spring & early Summer fishing patterns; 12:00 Bob Bueltmann: How anglers get involved in tournament fishing; 1:00 Joe Grafeman: Winter fishing patterns.

The primary beneficiaries of the event are Lake Area Helping Hands Shelter; FTC Lighthouse Mission; Share The Harvest; Lamb House; Salvation Army. They will receive all funds taken in by the church.

The entry fee is $5.00, with children under 12 free. There will be raffles to win fishing equipment and guided fishing trips.