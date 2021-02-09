Sunrise Beach man arrested for kidnapping, domestic assault

PRESS RELEASE

On 02/07/21 deputies responded to Lake Regional Hospital to meet with a 78-year-old victim of Domestic Assault. The victim had been reportedly choked, bitten, and assaulted by a family member. As a result, the victim received serious injuries. Deputies were able to locate a suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

Shane L Anderson age 42 of Sunrise Beach was charged with Felony Kidnapping and two counts of 2nd Degree Domestic Assault. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $30,000.00 surety bond.