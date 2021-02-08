Shoffners, Meads named Camden County co-farm families for 2021

Submitted Content

MU Extension - Camden County is pleased to announce that the 2020 Family Farm for Camden County is Shoffner Cattle Company - Ryan and Holly Shoffner. They live in Montreal, MO.

Ryan and Holly both grew up on purebred cow/calf operations. Holly showed Maine Anjou & Angus cattle for 14 years and Ryan showed Angus cattle throughout high school and college. The Shoffners are in the process of getting their own 60-acre cow/calf operation going, with hopes of their son, Rhett being able to show and compete on a national level as they did.

Jason and Brittany Meads have been named the 2021 Camden County Family Farm.

Due to the pandemic, the Farm Family was completely postponed until next year, due to the state fair being canceled. Both families (2020's family, Ryan and Holly Shoffner and 2021's family Jason and Brittany Meads) will be co-farm families for 2021.

Their farm is self-made, as Brittany started it when she moved here in 2014 with just a dozen acres and a few cows. Brittany and Jason have been together since 2015 and they have 2 children Paisley and Jacob.

Over the past 5 years, they have built their commercial herd to around 35 head and are proud to own over 100 acres. They run a cow/calf operation with mostly spring calving cows. Anyone that knows them knows they love a good Hereford.

The annual event is a partnership with the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and Commissioners, the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and the University of Missouri Extension and Engagement.

All 114 Missouri counties nominated families this year, plus the CIty of St. Louis, with nearly 500 family members being honored from across the state. The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of our state.

“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities. and are active participants in local outreach and extension," said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. 'As the showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”